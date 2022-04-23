DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Midwest transplants to the River City will soon have a taste of home – the area’s second Culver’s restaurant will open late next month.

Eric Miller, the owner/operator of the new location, confirmed to News 19 that the new location is scheduled to open by the end of May, with a ribbon cutting slated for June.

The Decatur location will be at 2009 6th Ave SE (corner of US-31 and Stratford Road). In the meantime, River City residents who work in Madison County and need their fix can stop by Culver’s in Madison. That location is at the corner of Wall Triana Highway and Brownsferry Road (4567 Wall Triana Highway).