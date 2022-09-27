MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly shot at a home while at least one person was inside, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

66-year-old Ronald Leon Goodwin was arrested and charged with assault-shooting into an occupied building.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in the 200-block of Wilson Mountain Road near Falkville. They said when deputies arrived the caller told them someone had fired several shots toward their home.

Investigators said they identified Goodwin as a suspect and arrested him with the help of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodwin was taken to the Morgan County Jail. He was released later Monday night on a $5,000 bond.