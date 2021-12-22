Cullman County man charged with assault after Morgan County deputy lost his ear

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A third person has been arrested in connection with an incident that caused a Morgan County Deputy to lose part of his ear.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Joshua Martin Link, 35, of Baileyton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault.

Link was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Charges stem from the incident that resulted in a Morgan County Deputy’s ear being bitten off.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was assisting EMS with someone threatening suicide in the Hulaco area on December 14. That’s when Joshua Link reportedly bit the deputy’s ear, according to Mike Swafford with MCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy’s ear couldn’t be re-attached and he will need to look at reconstructive surgery for his injury.

Marty Alan Link, 57, and Justin Lee Link, 32, were arrested earlier this month and charged with obstructing government operations.