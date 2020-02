Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Cheatham said crews were called to a business in the 100-block of Trinity Avenue around 7 a.m.

A chimney was on fire but was extinguished.

One person escaped from the building. No injuries or damage were reported.

34.605925 -86.983342