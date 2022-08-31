MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was injured in a crash on the detour route from the closure of part of I-65. A new detour route has been created to avoid the crash.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a major wreck on Highway 31 at Thompson Road caused heavy congestion in the area.

Mike Swafford with the sheriff’s office said the accident involved an 18-wheeler and a car. He said one person was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Hwy 31 was reopened about 4 p.m. after the wreck was cleared.

Crews were working on making repairs to the bridge between the Thompson Road exit (325) and the Lacon exit (318). All southbound lanes between those two exits were closed. Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation said those lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials ask that everyone drive safely as there is still heavy traffic on Hwy 31, Hwy 36 and Thompson Road.