COVID-19 testing to begin in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health will offer no-charge testing for COVID-19 at the Morgan County Health Department (3821 US-31, Decatur) beginning Wednesday, April 15.

The testing will run from 1-3 p.m. on April 15, 16, 20, and 22, however, those dates are subject to change.

A referral from a physician is not required, but is recommended.

Testing will only be done on those who have COVID-19 symptoms, are over the age of 19, AND:

Are 65 or older

Are a healthcare worker

Have moderate to severe symptoms or worsening symptoms

Have a higher-risk condition such as chronic lung disease, diabetes, or cardiovascular disease

Testing will be by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (256) 353-7021.

If you go to get tested, stay in your car.