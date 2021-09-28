COVID-19 closes public access to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. – Need to get a concealed carry permit in Morgan County?

You won’t be able to do it for a bit.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said multiple COVID-19 cases have left the administrative offices understaffed.

Due to staffing issues, the administrative offices will be closed until Monday, October 4.

The Morgan County Jail will remain open, and many services can be accessed online, such as the arrest records, online tip form, link to download the MCSO mobile app, online application for concealed carry permits, and online portal to update emergency contacts on an Alabama Driver’s License.