HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man arrested for kidnapping and assault held a woman in a trailer for three days in May and sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

Christopher Lee Ward, 51, of Hartselle was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault on June 13. At the time, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said these charges stemmed from an incident in May.

Court documents filed recently show that Ward held a woman in a trailer, not allowing her to leave and padlocking her inside when he would leave.

According to an affidavit, Ward sexually assaulted the woman when she stayed with him. The woman allegedly told investigators that Ward was fine the first night, but the second night he “had taken a shot of dope which in turn made him paranoid.”

She advised investigators that she went over to calm him down, but it only seemed to make him more upset, the document says. That’s when the affidavit states he hit her twice and sexually assaulted her.

A few days later, court documents show the woman told investigators Ward was the only person available to take her to an appointment. Afterward, he reportedly brought her back to his trailer and told her she’d messed up his whole day, hitting her multiple times and leaving her injured.

Court records state the woman tried to leave, but Ward wouldn’t let her. This is when she was forced to stay with him for three days, and he padlocked her inside the trailer.

During those three days, an investigator said the woman told them Ward “punched her, kicked her, kneed her in the ribs, choked her and beat her severely.” She added that he said he would “kill me[her] before he went to prison for this.”

The woman told investigators that she was able to escape when Ward took her out in a vehicle, and stopped to see someone he knew because he ‘wanted to say hi’. Before getting out, court documents say he told the woman to pretend to be asleep and look the other way.

The affidavit shows the woman realized the doors were unlocked and ran to the nearest carport where she asked if they could call 911.

She was later treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

MCSO said its Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and patrol deputies executed two warrants at a home in the 500 block of New Center Road on Tuesday, June 13. In the home, the sheriff’s office said investigators and deputies arrested Ward.

Ward is being held in the Morgan County Jail with no bond, and authorities say additional charges are possible.