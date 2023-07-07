SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 33-year-old man was charged with killing Ronald Morgan last month, but court documents now detail the motive behind the shooting.

Charles Theodore Spears was arrested on June 11 after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office connected him to the shooting on Lenox Lane in Somerville earlier that morning.

When deputies arrived, court documents said they found Morgan, 61, sitting in a chair inside a shed on the property, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators later collected four .45 caliber shell casings near where Morgan was found.

After witness statements led to Spears’ arrest, an investigator reported that a black Glock 30s .45cal handgun was found on him during a pat-down search.

In the affidavit, a witness told authorities that Spears had told him that the suspect had not only confessed to the shooting – but explained why.

Spears “told [the witness] that he had went to Ronald Morgan’s residence and shot him multiple times, and that Spears’ brother…was with him,” the court document read. “The witness advised that Spears stated he killed Morgan because he had raped his mother when she was 13 years old.”

When investigators spoke with Spears’ mother to corroborate this claim, she said she told her son “not to be hanging around with Morgan” after noticing a friend request from him on her son’s phone, court documents say.

Spears’ mother told investigators that she then explained to her son that Morgan had “raped and abused her” when she was younger.

Investigators then went to Spears’ brother, who admitted he gave the suspect a ride to “someone’s property that he didn’t know.” The brother then said his brother told him to drive to the end of the road and park.

The brother described to investigators that he heard “dogs barking and several gunshots,” and that it wasn’t long until Spears “ran back to the car and jumped in and said ‘We’ve got to go, we’ve got to go’.” The two then drove back to Huntsville, the affidavit said.

During a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Spears waived his right to an Aniah’s Law hearing, which denies bail to violent offenders. The case was also bound over to a grand jury.

Spears remains in the Morgan County Jail without bond.