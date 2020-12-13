Cotaco School 4th and 5th graders going virtual this week

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – 4th and 5th grade students at Cotaco School will be learning virtually this week.

Cotaco School said the change is being made due to staffing issues at the school.

If students don’t have their Chromebooks with them, parents should call the school at (256) 778-8153 Monday and arrange a pickup time.

School Nurse Mary Brown also said parents should be vigilant in monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing

Runny and/or congested nose

Loss of taste and/or smell

Headache

Fever

Chills

Body aches

Sore throat

Nausea/vomiting

Diarrhea

Fatigue

If their child starts exhibiting any symptoms, parents should keep them home; contact the school nurse at (256) 778-8153, ext. 45005; and have them tested.