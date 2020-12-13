Cotaco School 4th and 5th graders going virtual this week

SOMERVILLE, Ala. – 4th and 5th grade students at Cotaco School will be learning virtually this week.
Cotaco School said the change is being made due to staffing issues at the school.
If students don’t have their Chromebooks with them, parents should call the school at (256) 778-8153 Monday and arrange a pickup time.
School Nurse Mary Brown also said parents should be vigilant in monitoring their children for COVID-19 symptoms:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing
- Runny and/or congested nose
- Loss of taste and/or smell
- Headache
- Fever
- Chills
- Body aches
- Sore throat
- Nausea/vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Fatigue
If their child starts exhibiting any symptoms, parents should keep them home; contact the school nurse at (256) 778-8153, ext. 45005; and have them tested.