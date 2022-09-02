The Morgan County Coroner has released the name of a man killed at the Quail Creek Campground on Thursday night.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Coroner has released the name of a man killed at the Quail Creek Campground on Thursday night.

48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse died of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Jeff Chunn told News 19 on Friday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies reported that they received a shooting call to that campground around 7:20 p.m. in Hartselle after what they referred to as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic incident.

The sheriff’s office initially said the victim was in critical condition after an apparent gunshot wound, but later passed away and never made it to air evacuation on the scene.

Two people were detained, according to the latest information from the sheriff’s office.

There is no word on any charges stemming from the investigation at this time.