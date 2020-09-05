Cook Museum offering community classes, field trip prices to kids and supervising adults

DECATUR, Ala. – Many schools aren’t doing field trips right now, so the Cook Museum is offering the opportunity for parents to take kids on their own field trip.
Through October 2, children and a supervising adult can get tickets at the field trip price for a self-guided visit to the Cook Museum exhibits.
These tickets are only available for purchase onsite at the guest services desk. The hope is that families can take a break from traditional and virtual learning and go enjoy a hands-on experience at the Cook Museum.
In September, kids in Kindergarten through fourth grade will learn about meteorology, and kids in fifth-12th grade get the opportunity to dissect a squid!