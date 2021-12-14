Convicted sex offender arrested for refereeing youth recreation league

Decatur Police said Alan Devon Ross was arrested over the weekend after refereeing a youth recreation league. (Photo courtesy Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested Monday for violating a provision of the sex offender registry.

Decatur Police said Alan Devon Ross was convicted of a sex crime in South Carolina in 2019, and as part of his conviction, is required to register with the Decatur Police Department.

On Dec. 11, Ross was observed inside a school, where he was wearing a referee uniform as youth were playing in a recreational league.

Police stated this violates the Alabama sex offender registry requirements he is subject to, specifically a portion prohibiting adult sex offenders from accepting or maintaining employment or volunteer positions at a school, business, or organization that primarily serves children.

Additionally, the same provision also states that adult sex offenders are prohibited from accepting or maintaining employment or volunteering within 2,000 feet of any school property.

Ross was arrested on Dec. 13 and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond.