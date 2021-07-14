Construction work progressing at Decatur’s Chestnut Grove Elementary

DECATUR, Ala. – Construction work continues to progress at a Decatur elementary school.

Phase 1 of renovations to Chestnut Grove Elementary School started last summer and included replacing the heating and cooling system in the front office area, along with the early stages of installing fire sprinklers.

Phase 2, which is where crews are this summer, includes a new HVAC system and sprinkler system for the Kindergarten wing and library on the south side of the building – the replacements will help bring that portion of the building up to current fire safety codes.

Thursday, state officials will inspect all the improvements normally hidden above the ceiling tiles. Friday, workers will begin cleaning so furniture can be moved back into the classrooms before students return Aug. 5.

Next summer, crews will move onto Phase 3, replacing the HVAC system in the 3rd-5th grade wing and continuing to add fire sprinklers in that part of the building.

Renovations are planned to conclude in summer 2023 with upgrades to the auditorium, cafeteria, and kitchen areas.

The project will cost just under $4 million, with Phase 2 costing $1.7 million.