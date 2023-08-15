MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Planned road improvements are reportedly causing heavy traffic on I-65 southbound.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said people should expect delays along I-565 west and I-65 South, as traffic has been backed up from the Priceville [Exit 334] through the I-565 interchange.

According to ALGO, the construction underway on I-65 southbound is for planned roadway improvements, which closing the right lane and right shoulder on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

