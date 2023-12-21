DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Decatur may be close to deciding whether to restore the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center or build a new rec center in another location.

City leaders are moving forward with plans to demolish aging rec centers and build one central location for the entire city. But folks who live in the northeast Decatur community say it’s more than just a space with a playground.

Henry Jackson was born and raised in the Decatur district where Carrie Matthews presently sits. He says he has countless good memories of the rec center being a part of the community.

“This place was it for us man. This parking lot was always full. You see the basketball goals outside here? That’s where the kids were outside and out of trouble and just performed,” Jackson said.

The legendary park has been closed down for five years. In its current state and to the dismay of Jackson, Carrie Matthews may be on the verge of demolition.

“I pray to the Lord that they don’t tear it down that’s what I want to say. I hope they do not tear this down,” Jackson said.

Most Decatur city leaders agree that the building should be demolished. Built in 1969, the fate of the building is in constant discussion as the city has already demolished T.C. Almon, its other aging rec center, and is set to demolish The Aquadome.

The idea is to make room for a new structure, following a multi-million-dollar city-wide settlement with 3M announced last year, to build one location that will almost exclusively include pickleball.

At a recent city council meeting, Councilman Billy Jackson, whose district includes the center, disagrees with other council members on demolishing the only standing structure for youth involvement in the low-income neighborhood.

“We’re not taking into consideration that fact that people still play basketball and not pickleball,” Jackson explained. “There’s usage for that center and we’re not taking that into consideration.”

After a careful study years ago of the eroding structure at Carrie Matthews, the estimated cost to renovate would be at $4 million. Henry Jackson told News 19 that he just wants whatever the city can afford for repairs to just leave it where it is.

“In Decatur, Alabama, this is the only place we had to come to because we couldn’t afford to get out there to Aquadome and TC Almon,” said Jackson

The Carrie Matthews Center has been closed since 2019 due to foundation issues. The future of the recreation center still remains unclear.