DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur City Schools spokesperson said police have issued a warrant for a Woodmeade Elementary school parent after they entered the school and threatened the principal.

The spokesperson said the parent entered this school this morning and made their way through the hallways against staff directing them to stop. Once the parent made it to the principal’s office, they began to threaten harm against the principal.

Authorities say the parent left the school but used obscenities in the front of children and staff on the way out while threating to return to the school.

It is unclear if the elementary school had a resource officer in the building this morning as Decatur City Schools have ‘floating’ resource officers at their elementary schools.

School officials immediately placed the school on secure status and extra police will be present throughout the remainder of the day. The spokesperson also said that at this time all students and staff are safe while resuming regularly scheduled activities.

