FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Need to clear old traffic warrants or misdemeanors with the Town of Falkville? You can get a fresh start during two upcoming amnesty days.

From 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 and 3-7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, the Town is encouraging wanted persons to surrender themselves to authorities at the Falkville Municipal Building (21 N 1st Avenue). Town officials said they hope the amnesty days reduce the risk to law enforcement, other citizens, and the fugitives, while providing fugitives a chance to have their cases heard in a safe and non-violent environment.

For more information, call Falkville Municipal Court at (256) 784-5922.