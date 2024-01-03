DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Decatur has announced an update regarding environmental services taking place in the city.

According to officials, seven loader trucks will run today in District 3 and District 5 along the Southwest side of the city. Chapel Hill, Oak Lea, Dunbarton, and Westmeade are being run.

Officials said that large dumpsters are now available at 1802 Central Parkway SW. The dumpsters will be available to residents Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There is no charge to use the dumpsters. However, no food waste or contractor debris is allowed.

Officials are asking residents to have their trash cans out by 6 a.m., according to a city ordinance. Changes in drivers’ routes may result in earlier pick-up times for some residents.

According to officials, the loader trucks have picked up 746.78 tons of debris through December. As far as 2024, the loader trucks have started the year picking up 87.67 tons of debris so far.

For additional questions or information regarding service issues, please call (256)-341-4740.