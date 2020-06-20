City of Decatur, Kroger teaming up to offer second week of free COVID-19 testing

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: A doctor administers a coronavirus swab test at a drive-thru testing center for coronavirus at Lehman College on March 28, 2020 in the Bronx, New York City. The center, opened March 23 at Lehman College, can test up to 500 people per day for COVID-19. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur and Kroger are teaming up for a second week of free COVID-19 testing.

The testing site at Epic Church will once again be open Tuesday, June 23 through Thursday, June 25 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Testing is available for anyone, even those who don’t have symptoms.

Appointments are needed and can be scheduled through Kroger Health’s online portal.

When arriving at the testing site, enter the church parking lot from Bassett Avenue SE, and make sure windows are up and IDs are ready.