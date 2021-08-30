Nurse shortage, COVID-19 patients surge at Decatur-Morgan Hospital

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur-Morgan Hospital, similar to many others across the nation, is experiencing staff shortages and a surge in patients.

There are 196 inpatients between all buildings, which is a lot, according to Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers.

As of Monday, August 30, Decatur-Morgan had 57 inpatients with COVID-19, on Friday, they were at 44. Only 9% of those inpatients are vaccinated.

There are eight people in the ICU, seven of those are on ventilators and none of them are vaccinated.

The nurses and physicians are exhausted, Powers said. The hospital is down 70 nurses as of Monday.

Powers said there are not enough health care providers or beds to handle the demand the hospital is seeing.

Due to the demand for testing, Decatur-Morgan has expanded its Mobile Medical Unit COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday. There are 150-170 people being tested at this location every day.

On Monday, August 30, the City of Decatur had 760 new cases over the past week with a 7-day percentage positive rate of 21.8%.

Morgan County reached 1/3 residents vaccinated with 40,900 residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.