Church in Decatur brings holiday cheer to the homeless population

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur church wants to make sure that the homeless feel hope and joy this Christmas season.

Members of Living Hope Church of God in Christ and Recovery Room came together to create a survival kit gift backpacks to help those who need it the most.

The church does this every year for the homeless in the Decatur area. Pastor Charles Lyle says this is the church’s way of blessing the homeless population who are in a difficult place in there lives.

The church wanted to make sure that precious gift of giving is the reason why we are all here on Earth.

“We want to fulfill people’s lives and Christmas is the time to do it,” sais Lyle. “I’ve traveled, I’ve been in the military for 41 years.”

“When I’ve travelled and during this time it is a depressing time for a lot of people because a lot of people are not with their families,” continued Lyle. “They are in different places and everything so, this right here will also bring people together.”

Living Hope will be handing out the backpacks and feeding the homeless on Christmas Eve. If you want to volunteer, contact Living Hope Church at livinghopecogic@gmail.com.