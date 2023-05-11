DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur chiropractor charged with attempted murder has technically been released but is required to turn himself into the Morgan County Jail on weekends.

Now, a motion filed by Brian Mann’s attorney asks that a judge remove the ‘weekend reporting’ requirement.

According to court documents, Mann and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when he “intentionally caus[ed] her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” causing her to spend nearly two months in the hospital. Mann was indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder in connection to the incident in September.

Mann was released from jail on January 11, after Judge Charles Elliott reluctantly granted the motion for him to be freed from custody on Wednesday afternoon on a $500,000 bond – with strict conditions. “So much as a speeding ticket,” Judge Elliott said at the time, would result in a rearrest.

Those conditions included not being allowed to leave his house after 6 p.m. or before 8 a.m., and he will still spend every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. He’s also required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

The motion to remove the weekend reporting requirement cites Mann’s compliance with all of these conditions.

“The Defendant has, to present date, complied with all requirements of the Court’s Order as well as the rules and regulations of community corrections, has reported as ordered once per week, has passed each and every drug screen, has not violated his curfew, and has not otherwise given the Court any reason to suspect that the Defendant is attempting to avoid his responsibilities with the Court,” the filing says.

Mann’s attorney alleges in the motion that GPS monitoring would be “sufficient” to monitor him 24/7.

He was released on a $500,000 bond after his initial arrest in September. One condition of that bond was providing his passport, preventing him from fleeing. After failing to do that, he was placed back in custody.

Judge Elliott was adamant at that time that Mann remained in custody, despite numerous attempts (and personal letters) to have his bond lowered, believing him to be a flight risk.

However, at the January hearing, Elliott said the case was at a “crossroads,” as he grappled with the fact that the longer Mann was in jail, he wasn’t able to pay alimony or child support to his estranged wife and young children.

Other unsurprising conditions dictate that Mann has no contact with his estranged wife, cannot be in possession of alcohol and will be subject to random drug screenings.

Mann’s jury trial is currently scheduled for October 23.