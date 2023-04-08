MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) said a child was transported to the hospital after an incident involving a vehicle Saturday night.

MCSO Spokesperson Mike Swafford confirmed to New 19 that a child was taken to Huntsville Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday. He said the incident occurred on Slaughter Road just before 8 p.m.

Swafford said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available