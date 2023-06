DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur child was taken to the hospital Thursday night after police say they were injured by a dog.

The Decatur Police Department said officers responded to the 200-block of 5th Avenue NW around 8 p.m. for a possible dog attack involving a young child.

When police found the minor, they quickly transported them to Huntsville Hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Animal Control officers responded and removed the dog, police said.