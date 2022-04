DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities says a child drowned in Decatur Thursday afternoon.

Decatur Police say officers responded to a home on Westmead Street SW around 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. Officers say they found a 4-year-old child in a pool behind the house.

The child was taken to Parkway Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. Police say the cause of death was determined to be drowning.