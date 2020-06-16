Central North Alabama Health Services offering free COVID-19 testing in Eva Thursday, June 18

FILE – In this May 23, 2020, file photo, a vehicle arrives at COVID-19 testing site at Steele Indian School Park, in Phoenix. Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states, as states are rolling back lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

EVA, Ala. – Central North Alabama Health Services announced it will be offering free testing to the community in Eva Thursday.

From 9 a.m.-noon while supplies last, the testing clinic will be open at 4208 Eva Road, Suite B in Eva.

Participants should bring their insurance cards and a photo ID. Those without insurance will not be charged for the test.

When arriving at the clinic, participants will stay in their cars, where they will be swabbed.

No doctor’s order or referral is needed for the test.