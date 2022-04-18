DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two catalytic converters were stolen off of vehicles used by Decatur City Schools, according to a spokesperson for the school system.

Officials say the theft happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. The vehicles were parked in a fenced area of the school system’s maintenance shop located near Central Parkway in Decatur.

The spokesperson said this makes over $4,000 in expenses to Decatur City Schools from thefts for the last two weeks.

Last week, the school system reported a catalytic converter cut off of a vehicle parked outside the Decatur Middle School’s cafeteria. Officials say that theft happened on Thursday, April 14 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Tires were also stolen from a school vehicle at some point between April 4 and 14.

School officials say police reports have been filed on all of these incidents. If you have information related to these thefts, contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4600.