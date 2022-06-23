DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur woman has been accused of stealing $91,000 from an elderly resident she helped take care of, according to Decatur Police.

Police said someone with the Morgan County Department of Human Resources filed a report on June 16 about a 79-year-old who may have been financially exploited.

During an investigation, a detective found that 29 checks, totaling $91,000, had been deposited into an account belonging to 48-year-old Melissa Ann Hale. DPD said the victim did not give permission for the checks and did not know about them.

Hale was arrested and charged on June 23, she faces one first-degree theft of property charge and 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

She was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $165,000 bond.