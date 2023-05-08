DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur City Schools Officials say the canopy at Benjamin Davis Elementary School was damaged Monday during an incident as the school was getting ready to dismiss students.

Decatur City Schools Communications Director Elizabeth Gentle said that shortly before 3 p.m., while parents were in the carline waiting for dismissal, a vehicle ran through the front grassy area of the school and into a section of the canopy in front of the school. Gentle said it’s believed the driver suffered a medical issue.

She said that thanks to quick action by a staff member students were rushed back into the building for safety and no student, staff member or parent was injured in the incident.

Gentle said a maintenance crew was able to temporarily repair the canopy by removing the damaged portions and bracing the affected area to make it safe. She said permanent repairs will be made over the summer and the total cost of the damage is estimated at around $50,000.

Gentle said it is unknown if the person who suffered the medical issue was a parent of a student or simply a passerby. The Decatur Police Department said the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment but did not have an update on their condition Monday evening.