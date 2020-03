Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - An overnight crash left one homeowner on edge.

That's after a car crashed into their home. To be clear - the car did not go through the home.

It happened on Moulton Street in the 1400-block of Ridgewood Court in southeast Decatur. The Decatur Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The car had some front end damage, but the house appeared to be fine. There is no word on charges or if anyone was hurt.