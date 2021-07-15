Capital murder suspect extradited to Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – A capital murder suspect is back in Decatur after extradition from South Carolina.

Antone Lamar Yarbrough, 27, of Decatur, was one of two men wanted in connection with the shooting death of Chester Lee Jordan, 59, on May 9.

Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, is the second suspect in the case. Decatur police arrested Lewis on May 14, and charged him with capital murder. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

Yarbrough was captured in Myrtle Beach by U.S. Marshals on June 29. He was extradited back to Decatur on July 14, and charged with capital murder. Yarbrough was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.