MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help – not to find a missing person, but to identify them.

Authorities posted a picture on their social media page Monday afternoon, asking if anyone recognized the woman, who was arrested for public intoxication in Decatur.

The MCSO said the “Jane Doe” would not provide her identity and had no ID with her. Some comments suggested checking the woman’s fingerprints, which the sheriff’s office stated they were already doing.

Another comment pointed out that her shirt seemed to have the state of Alabama printed on it, with a heart over the Shoals area, encouraging authorities to check with agencies there.

If anyone recognizes the “Jane Doe,” the MCSO asks them to message their social media pages or call (256) 351-4800.