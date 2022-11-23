PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A bomb threat was called into a Family Dollar in Priceville on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Priceville Police Department responded to a bomb threat called into the Family Dollar on Highway 67 in Priceville.

First responders secured the area while investigators attempted to locate the bomb threat caller.

As a precaution, neighboring buildings were evacuated and the Huntsville Bomb Squad was called to the scene as well.

Not long after the call was made, investigators were able to locate the caller and take them into custody.

The scene at the Family Dollar on Highway 67 has been cleared. The suspect’s identity has not been released yet.

News 19 will update this story as we learn more.