Calhoun offering students incentives to vaccinate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A north Alabama college announced a reward for students and staff getting protection from COVID-19 — in the form of cold hard cash.

Calhoun Community College administration says it now offers a $150 incentive to each fully vaccinated student enrolled in fall 2021 semester courses and all employees as well.

The college will also host vaccine clinics for students and staff as well as the general public at both its Decatur and Huntsville campuses over the next couple weeks, offering the Moderna shots.

To receive the $150 incentive, just visit their website and complete the proof of vaccination form and upload your vaccination record card.

Calhoun Community College Decatur Campus

Monday, August 30 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 31 – Health Sciences Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 1 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 2 – MSA Building Lobby, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Calhoun Community College Huntsville Campus

Tuesday, September 7 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 8 – Sparkman Building Student Center, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The college is using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the program.