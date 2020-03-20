Calhoun gets go-ahead to develop dental hygiene program

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College has gotten approval from the Alabama Council on Higher Education and the Alabama Community College System to develop a new dental hygiene program.

The college said Friday it was working to get accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation, the only agency recognized by the U. S. Department of Education to accredit dental and dental-related education programs at the post-secondary level.

CODA will conduct a site visit July 23-24 to look at classrooms, interview staff and review the plan for instruction, college officials said.

Third-party comments are sought regarding the planned dental hygiene program from administration, faculty, students, dental professionals, patients, and the community-at-large. Those comments will be due by May 23 and may be sent to:

The Commission on Dental Accreditation, American Dental Association

211 East Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

Telephone: 1-800-621-8099, extension 4653