Calhoun Community College to offer youth sports camps this summer

DECATUR, Ala. – As the state slowly begins to re-open — plans for the future are starting to be made.

Calhoun Community College says it plans to host several kids athletic camps later this summer.

According to the school, these camps are going to be starting on different dates in June, they will have a variety of camps for kids ages 4 to 18.

Calhoun’s school athletic director says all camps will be held in compliance with government regulations and recommendations from local health officials.

They say kids who participate will be required to follow current safety health practices.

Calhoun says they are going to offer a youth golf camp and a softball prospect camp for high school girls.

They will also have a softball camp for younger women, a baseball showcase for high school boys, and camp for younger boys.

There will be a separate hitting and pitching camp for boys ages 9 to 14.

