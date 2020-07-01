Calhoun Community College offers free GED program

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is accepting applications for a new online GED program. And yes, classes are free.

The classes are held year-round, so students can enroll at any time– however, they must have at least a 9th-grade education level to apply.

According to Calhoun’s acting director of adult education, Mindi Russell, the program is designed for students to complete at their own pace.

And while there’s no cost for the instruction— each student who plans to take the GED test must pay a $120 fee.

Learn more: https://calhoun.edu/adult-education/ged-classes/