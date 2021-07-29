Calhoun Community College offering Earn While You Learn seminar on Thursday

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is hosting an Earn While You Learn seminar for people to learn more about gaining work-related experience while getting paid.

Calhoun’s Cooperative Learning program helps students build their resumes and careers.

The event will have a panel discussion with students and employers, and step-by-step instructions on how to qualify and apply for the co-op program.

The seminar is happening on Thursday, July 29, at the Decatur Campus, ATC Building located at 6250 Hwy. 31 North. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m.

Participants will enjoy free pizza.

Register for the event here: