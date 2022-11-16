DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Calhoun Community College (CCC) has announced Wesley Rakestraw as its new Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Rakestraw will begin his new post on Dec. 1, 2022. He most recently served as Dean of Applied technologies at Wallace State Community College (WSCC) in Hanceville.

Rakestraw, a Cullman County Native, began his career in education at WSCC as an adjunct professor in biology and became a full-time instructor in 1993. During his time teaching at Wallace State, Rakestraw served as division chair of natural sciences until he was promoted to director of Wallace State’s Oneonta Campus.

Rakestraw earned a bachelor of science in wildlife biology from Auburn University and later went on to earn a master of sciences in zoological sciences.

Rakestraw said he is excited to start in the new position.

“I am extremely excited about this appointment and am so grateful to have been selected to serve the students, faculty, and staff of Calhoun,” he said. “I strongly believe through teaching you can have a direct impact on helping to shape and change the lives of students. Education and high-quality training are some of the strongest tools in which we can equip our students to enter into the workforce with confidence, and also give them the leverage they need to become successful in whatever career path they choose.”

Calhoun President Dr. Jimmy Hodges said he is excited about the experience and ideas Rakestraw will bring to the college.

“I am eager to see the fresh and exciting ideas Mr. Rakestraw will bring to the college, along with the wealth of educational experience he has accumulated throughout his career as a faculty member,” he said.