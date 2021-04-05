Calhoun Community College holding disaster drill Tuesday, April 6

Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College will be holding its annual disaster drill Tuesday, April 6.

The annual drill will be held in and around the Visual Arts Building at the Alabama Center for the Arts from 9 a.m.-noon.

Campus visitors, faculty, staff, and students should expect to see a large number of first responders on campus during the drill.

Yellow warnings signs reading “Active Simulation in Progress” will be posted around campus to alert everyone of the drill.

Campus officials said this year’s drill will simulate a scenario involving an active shooter on campus.