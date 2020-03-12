Calhoun Community College conducting mock mass casualty drill Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - Calhoun Community College's Allied Health and Public Safety Departments will once again conduct a mock mass casualty incident drill on Thursday, March 12th.

This drill will simulate a scenario involving a simulated threat--- which will have occurred on campus.

However, the specific circumstances of the mock disaster haven't been released to make it seem as real as possible.

The purpose is to provide realistic training for health sciences students--- to help better prepare them for potential emergencies as health care professionals.

The mock casualty incident drill will be on Decatur's campus from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium.

