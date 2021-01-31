Calhoun Community College adding new athletic teams

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun Community College is expanding their Athletics Department with the addition of a men’s and a women’s cross country team.

“It is an exciting time for Calhoun Athletics,” said Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun Community College Interim President. “This new addition will not only increase our extra-curricular offerings to our students, but it also provides us with the opportunity to expand student-athlete enrollment.”

The season is set to begin in September and will compete against teams in the Alabama Community College Conference, the National Junior College Athletic Association, College Athletic Association, and National Athletic International Association.

“The Athletics Department will award a total of 10 scholarships for the men’s team and 10 for the women’s team, which will cover books, tuition, and fees,” commented Dr. Nancy Keenum, Calhoun Athletics Director. “The students will train on Calhoun’s Decatur campus as well as local established parks,” added Keenum.

Calhoun is currently searching to hire a part-time coach for both teams. That coach will then focus on recruiting athletes both from inside and outside Alabama.

Student athletes and interested coaches should contact the Athletics Department at 256-306-2858.