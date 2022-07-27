DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Calhoun Community College has joined the growing list of campuses across Alabama to receive a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Calhoun officials evacuated students from its Huntsville and Decatur campuses at 1:36 p.m. Around 3 p.m. the campuses were cleared by police and students were allowed to return.

The University of Alabama at Huntsville, Northwest Shoals Community College, and several other schools across the state were all threatened, including Auburn University.

So far, there has been no evidence of an actual bomb being placed at any of the schools.