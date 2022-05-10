DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of activities for people of all ages this summer at Calhoun Community College.

This year’s summer activity camps include focuses on cybersecurity, computer forensics, athletics, and more! The camps will begin next month.

Cyber Camp 2022: June 6 through July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 6 through July 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Softball Skills Camp 2022: June 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

June 6 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Softball Prospect Camp 2022: June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Calhoun Cross Country Camp: June 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

June 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. SWeETy Camp for Girls: June 13 through June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 13 through June 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Junior Golf Camp: June 13 through June 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information on this year’s upcoming summer camps at Calhoun and how you can sign up, click here.