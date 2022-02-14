DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Here’s good news if you’re graduating from Calhoun Community College this year.

The college with be waiving all graduation fees, and yes – this includes fees for caps and gowns as well as diploma covers.

“It’s been difficult for our students, faculty, and staff to maneuver around the continuous COVID restrictions these past two years. But this year, for 2022, we are planning to celebrate the accomplishments of our students like never before.” Interim Calhoun Community College President Dr. Jimmy Hodges

And with Alabama weather being notoriously unpredictable in May, the graduation is moving to a new venue to make sure as many people as possible can attend.

“This year, I’ve asked the Calhoun Graduation Committee and the Administration team to work with me to help remove all obstacles that would prevent our students from having their family and friends present as they walk across the graduation stage, and we did just that. Calhoun is excited to announce that for the first time in the college’s history, graduation will be held in the arena at the Von Braun Center (VBC) in Huntsville.” Interim Calhoun Community College President Dr. Jimmy Hodges

School officials hope that both of these decisions will not just lead to more graduates participating in the ceremony…but also lead to a record turnout of family and friends. With the Von Braun Center seating 6,000, there will be plenty of room compared to Calhoun’s Kelley Gymanisum, the previous rainout location.

With only 2,500 seats in the Kelley Gymnasium, a limited number of tickets were given to each graduate in the event of rain, with a designated overflow area set up for those who didn’t have tickets to view graduation ceremonies virtually.

2022’s graduation will be held at 6 p.m. on May 12 in the VBC Propst Arena. As of Monday, the speaker hadn’t yet been announced. Further updates will be posted on the College graduation website.