MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Fire crews worked to put out a brush fire in rural Morgan County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., emergency crews were originally dispatched to a structure fire near the end of Telephone Tower Road. However, when they arrived they discovered it was actually a brush fire.

Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was moving its way “quickly” down the mountain heading towards the Lacey’s Springs community.

Cotaco Fire and the Alabama Forestry Commission were then dispatched to assist Brindlee Mountain VFD with their efforts.

Brindlee Mountain VFD said fire department crews worked in teams to cut a fire break, which is when they cut vegetation to “trap” a brush fire to keep it from spreading.

Then, Forestry crews used a bulldozer to cut a fire break where fire crews were unable to reach by foot.

It was unknown the amount of damage the fire caused or how the fire started. News 19 has reached out to those fire crews for that answer.