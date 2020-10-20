Brewery in Decatur closing, blames stress of pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. – Cross-Eyed Owls Brewing Company owners say they are closing the doors for the last time at the end of the month.

A post on the brewery’s Facebook page says they have suffered “severe lack of income due to COVID-19.” They say they have exhausted all the assistance available to them, but it’s not enough to endure.

The owners tell their customers they will be forever grateful for the time they got to spend with everyone. “Thank you for appreciating our wonderful beer and soda. Thank you for enjoying the space we worked so hard to build for you.”

The brewery’s last day of operation will be October 31. The business is located at 105 1st Ave. NE in Decatur.