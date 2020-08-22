Bowling Hoping To Become First Decatur Mayor Reelected Since 1994

DECATUR, Ala – With municipal elections coming up on Tuesday, Tab Bowling is hoping to become the first mayor of Decatur to win reelection since 1994. Six candidates are hoping to unseat the mayor.
WHNT sat down with Mayor Bowling and two of his top opponents: Jonathan Ford Baggs, a historian and writer, and local businessman David Childers.
City development and the 3M cleanup were top issues discussed during the interview.
To watch a recap of the conversations click on the video above.
