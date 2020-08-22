Bowling Hoping To Become First Decatur Mayor Reelected Since 1994

DECATUR, Ala. -- The Decatur City Council races include an unusual proposal by an attorney who works for the City of Decatur in the ongoing 3M litigation. He proposed to work behind the scenes against two incumbent candidates -- candidates critical of the way the 3M litigation is being handled.

The outside counsel Barney Lovelace, and the law firm representing Decatur in the 3M litigation, are currently being paid by 3M, the company said, at the request of Decatur and Morgan County.