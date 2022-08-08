DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur’s Books-A-Million is expected to open at a brand-new location this weekend.

The store, moved from its longtime home on Beltline Road, will now be located at The Crossings of Decatur shopping center. The store’s actual address is 1241 Point Mallard Parkway.

General Rachael Naylor said the change in location was new for her, and all her associates.

“None of my current associates, including myself, have ever participated in the moving of a BAM! store,” Naylor stated. “They are ready for a shiny new store with a new start. We all feel extremely proud to be the ones to open it.”

The store will host a grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. During that time, the store will have special officers, giveaways, and kids activities, including balloons and a face painting artist.

Naylor said the move has been welcomed by their book-loving shoppers.

“Most of our customers say the new location is actually closer to their homes, so they’ll be able to pop in and shop more often,” Naylor continued.

For more information about the new store or the upcoming re-opening celebration, follow @BAMDecaturAL on social media.